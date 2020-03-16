Congress leader condemns repeal of Abhaya Hastham

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC spokesperson Indira Shoban, on Sunday, condemned the State government’s move to repeal Abhaya Hastham scheme, which was meant to support women self-help groups (SHG).

She said that the decision was anti-women and urged the women in Telangana to fight the same. The Congress leader said that there over 20 lakh women in the State benefitted from the scheme.

“The scheme was initiated in 2009 by the Congress-led government. It ran successfully till 2014. After the formation of Telangana, the TRS-led government halted it,” she said.