Coronavirus impact: All Telangana universities closed till March 31, EFLU to conduct online classes

HYDERABAD: All universities in the State, run by both State as well as Centre, released notification informing they will remain closed till March 31, following directions by Telangana government that all educational institutions in the State must remain closed till that date.

While most universities have instructed students on campus to vacate their hostels and informed that the messes will be closed, University of Hyderabad said that limited hostel services will be provided to those who insist on continuing to stay in the campus.

All conferences, symposiums, workshops, festivals, meetings etc will not be permitted in this period.

Osmania University, which has highest number of students in State studying in its campus, constituent and affiliated colleges, on Sunday said that though the university will remain closed till March 31, all semester examinations, will continue as per schedule and administrative offices in university will continue to function. OU said all its hostels and messes will be closed with immediate effect, which means students will have to leave the campus.

The notification of closure was also issued by PS Telugu University, NIT Warangal, JNTU Hyderabad, Kakatiya University, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and other universities.

Maulana Azad National Urdu University said they will also issue similar notification on Monday. The IIT Hyderabad also recently mailed its students regarding extension of the semester break.

While classroom teaching for regular courses will be suspended immediately for English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), from March 19, classes will be held online.

A time table will be issued for the teachers to take online classes. It also said that internal assessment and even PhD course work/guidance will be conducted online.

Telugu film shootings suspended till March 21

Telugu film shootings would be stalled for a week till March 21.

In a joint press meet held at the Film Chamber on Sunday, representatives of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Movie Artist Association (MAA) and Telugu Film Producers Council announced their decision to suspend the shootings across the two Telugu states.