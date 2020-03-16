High school examinations in Telangana might be postponed over coronavirus scare

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

The government announced that schools will be closed till March 31, which is just three weeks before the scheduled yearly examinations.

Students between Classes VI and IX are overjoyed, but parents are worried about the syllabus not being completed.

“Everything depends on the further decision by the government. The exams are scheduled from April 7 to April 23,” a source from the school education department said.

“If closure dates are extended, then, we will either postpone the exams until after the summer vacation or promote the students based on their attendance,” said the source.