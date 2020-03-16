Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asks Telangana government to implement RTE Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging the state government to implement the Right to Education Act (RTE) in Telangana, Congress MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka raised the matter in the State Legislative Assembly on Sunday.

Bhatti submitted letters to Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on the RTE.

“On behalf of the Congress Legislature Party, I request the State government to implement the RTE to strengthen the education system in Telangana,” he said.

The Congress leader also wanted the State government to introduce English-medium schools in the State.

He further demanded that the government appoint vice-chancellors to all the universities in Telangana, which were currently headed by IAS officers. He also sought the immediate appointment of teaching staff in these universities.

Bhatti also urged the State to set up four to five IIITs in all corners of Telangana, akin to that in Basara. “This will help the rural students access technical education and get employment,” he said. He also wanted the State government to start one Agricultural polytechnic college in every district.