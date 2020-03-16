Newly appointed BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar vows to take out padayatra against TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the AIMIM a traitor to the country, the newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, slammed the TRS for being ‘a puppet in the hands of the Owaisi and his party’.

Addressing a gathering at the party office in Hyderabad, where he was welcomed as the new BJP president, the Karimnagar MP said, “Soon, we will take out a padayatra and rath yatra across the State against the TRS-led government and the irregularities engineered by it.”

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao performed yagas only to help his son KT Rama Rao get the CM’s post in the next term, Bandi said, “The CM claims he’s the biggest Hindu. But he is trying to undermine Hindus and their faith.”

Speaking about an alleged lathi charge against ABVP student, he said, “I strongly condemn the recent lathi charge against ABVP youth, who were trying to fight for their rights. From today, I will stand in front of them and take the beating for them if the government tries to intimidate them again. I am ready to go to jail if it comes to that,” Bandi said.

He claimed that the BJP would overthrow the TRS government and hoist the saffron flag atop Golconda Fort.

The MP further said that the State government has been implementing welfare schemes, including pensions and double bedroom houses in the State, by utilising the funds provided by the Central government. “The CM is unnecessarily criticising the Union government,” he said.

He further expressed sorrow over the Bhainsa communal riots. “I will visit Bhainsa once again to console the victims of the riots and extend financial support to them,” said the new BJP president.

When Bandi broke down...

As BJP cadre on Sunday welcomed party’s newly-appointed State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the latter paid floral tributes to the martyrs statue at Gun Park in Hyderabad.

Bandi broke into tears while remembering the martyrs who lost their lives during the agitation for formation of a separate State. He then hugged the statue after paying his respects