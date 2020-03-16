STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 50,000 crore to create infrastructure in Hyderabad in five years: KT Rama Rao

He said in the next five years, the state will spend Rs 50,000 crore for development of Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration area comprising the core city and its outskirts falling within the ORR limits.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government will accord priority to strengthening public transport system and is examining the possibility of developing an elevated Bus Rapid Transport System or a tramway in Hitec City to ease traffic on the stretch,  Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said on Sunday.

Replying to a discussion on demands on Municipal Administration and IT in the Assembly, Rama Rao said Telangana will introduce a new mechanism to clear building permissions under Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS) which will be introduced from April 2.

Under the new system the government is gearing up to give permissions with self-certification.  

He said in the next five years, the state will spend Rs 50,000 crore for development of Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) area comprising the core city and its outskirts falling within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

Under Mission Hyderabad, every year, Rs 10,000 crore would be earmarked in the annual budget for HUA development as the peripheral areas are developing fast and there is every need to provide the required infrastructure to strengthen the urban local bodies within ORR.

Presently, 44 per cent of the State population is living in urban areas. A special plan would be prepared for HUA development by involving the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) and other consultants.

The minister said that some of the developmental works in 38 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under Mission Bhagiratha which were stalled would be taken up shortly as the State government has sanctioned `800 crore in the 2020-21 budget.

To have an underground sewage system on city outskirts, a comprehensive master plan for sewerage is being prepared by Shah Consultants.

