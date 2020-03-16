Telangana Health Minister Eatala allays fear of coronavirus spread from Vikarabad quarantine centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over demonstrations by people in Vikarabad against the establishment of COVID-19 quarantine centre at Haritha Tourism Plaza, Health Minister Eatala Rajender has said only those arriving from abroad and showing symptoms of the infection would be kept in the quarantine centre for 14 days.

He ruled out keeping any infected person in the quarantine centres as such centres were set up at Koti and Gandhi Hospitals.

“No local or internal transmission of virus was reported in Telangana. Any such case if found will be sent to Gandhi and Chest Hospital for treatment,” the Minister said.

Replying to a discussion on the demand for grants in Assembly on Sunday, he said, “After 14 days of observation, if the patient results shows negative, he or she will be discharged from the isolation ward. Those showing positive results would be shifted either to Chest Hospital or Gandhi Hospital.”

The Minister said that even some doctors were protesting against the setting up of an isolation ward on the hospital premises.

He requested doctors at Gandhi Hospital and others to extend support to the government in tackling the Coronavirus disease.

He clarified that the virus was earlier known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS COV), SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). This is another form of the virus, he said.

He said treatment for SARS was also being used for COVID-19. All those who are infected won’t die, even people who are quarantined without treatment for 14 days can survive,” he said.

He said, “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not want to create panic as the fear of Coronavirus had affected the economy of many countries, but at the same, he initiated many steps to control the spread of the virus.”

He also sought the help of MLAs in telling the people the real picture about COVID-19 in the State. The virus is spread only through droplets that suspend through sneezing and coughing.

“Don’t panic for masks, only those who are infected will have to wear masks. There are sufficient masks and medicines,” he said.

Rs 100 crore on education

The State government would spend Rs 100 crore for educating 33 lakh persons identified as illiterates, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

Speaking in the Assembly on Sunday, she said to help students face competitive exams, the BIE would set up 40 coaching centres to give coaching to 4,000 students.

She further said necessary action would be taken against school managements charging exorbitant fees.