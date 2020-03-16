STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana witnesses significant rise in revenue growth

Despite general economic slowdown in the country, TS has been able to maintain positive growth rate due to its progressive policies

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s revenue has significantly increased from Rs 23,728 crore in 2014-15 when it was formed to Rs 45,379 crore in 208-19. 

Despite general economic slowdown in the country, the State has been able to maintain positive growth rate, due to its progressive policies and use of IT and data analytics.

According to the Budget 2020-21 tabled in the State Assembly, the State did not get any GST compensation for 2018-19. 

It has least revenue gap during the period April, 2019 to February, 2020, which is considered as a major achievement.

The stellar performance shown by the revenue department was achieved due to constant drives taken up by its staff and regular monitoring, data mining and analysis taken up IIT-H and the use of extensive IT tools.

The major structural reforms like reorganisation of commercial taxes into 100 circles from 91 and others helped in realising maximum revenue. In the current financial year 2019-20 up to February 2020, commercial tax department realised a revenue of Rs 42,600 crore.

This accounts to 92.61 per cent of revenue receipt target of Rs 46,000 crore for the year 2019-20.
Steps to augment revenues

Further reorganisation of the department by creating two more divisions has helped in effective supervision.

The department will also be effectively controlling evasion-prone commodities such as iron and steel, plywood, marble and jewellery.

The other measures taken up by the department are implementation of RFID for effective e-way bill system, focussing on long-pending cases in various legal forums for early disposal and realisation of revenue as one-time settlement.

TAGS
Telangana revenue economic slowdown
