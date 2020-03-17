Census 2021 process in Telangana to start from April 1 in two phases

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Census 2021 process will start from April 1 and will be conducted in two phases across the State, Census officials announced at Kamareddy town on Monday.

The House Listings and Housing Census will be conducted from April 1 to September 30 while the Population Enumeration from February 9, 2021 to February 28, 2021.

The officials conducted a training programme at the district central library. The State’s Deputy Director of Census, D Subbaraju Subbaraju, addressed the programme. District Additional Collector Yadireddy said that an ID card will be given to everyone citizen during the Census programme.

This will help to improve the resources in the State. Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Srinivas, RDOs, other district officials, Tahsildars were present in the programme.

The Census department in-charge of the erstwhile Nizamabad district, D Venkatramana, was also present at the programme.