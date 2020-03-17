STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus impact: Telangana High Court to function just three days in week

The Court will take up only urgent matters such as bail petitions, stay applications, extension of stay and other cases emanating from any impugned order passed after February 15 this year.

Telangana High Court, Telangana hc

Telangana High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the Telangana High Court on Monday decided to have court proceedings only for three days in a week until further orders, as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of the virus.

One division bench and four single judge benches will conduct court proceedings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Court will take up only urgent matters such as bail petitions, stay applications, extension of stay and other cases emanating from any impugned order passed after February 15 this year.

A Full Court meeting, chaired by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, took stock of the prevailing situation in the country, particularly in Telangana State, in view of spread of Coronavirus and took various decisions.

Apart from High Court judges, State Advocate General BS Prasad, Bar Council chairman A Narasimha Reddy, Telangana High Court Advocates Association president T Surya Karan Reddy and a team of government doctors attended the meeting.

The Chief Justice later had a video conference with all the unit heads of district courts and gave instructions for taking steps to reduce footfalls in the courts and not to insist upon presence of the accused and so on.

According to Surya Karan Reddy, thermal screening of all the persons attending the court, including the judges, will be done at the entrance.

The State was requested to provide one thermal screening machine so as to enable screening of the litigants, counsels and the Judges. No advocates, whose matters are not listed, and no litigant will be permitted to attend the court until further orders.

After the Full Court meeting, CJ Chauhan informed the counsels, who are present in the first court hall, about the reasons for taking such a decision for the next three weeks, the situation in Telangana and in the entire country.

“There are some confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Hyderabad and let us not get more cases. I want only 100 people to be in the Court on the three working days,” the CJ said.  

The decisions included that the HC will take up only urgent matters, including the cases where the stay is about to expire between March 17 and 31, will permit advocates whose cases are listed to enter the court campus.

Other advocates who do not have cases are asked to refrain from coming to the court campus. Stay will be extended automatically by the Court, hence the presence of the advocate and party concerned is dispensed with. Since March 25 happens to be a public holiday in view of Ugadi, the Court will function March 23, 26 and 27.

In a circular issued by HC Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy, all the unit heads should ensure establishment of temporary medical dispensaries in the court complexes.

It is learnt that CJI SA Bobde had held a video conference with all the Chief Justices of all HCs for taking precautionary measures in view of the prevailing situation.

