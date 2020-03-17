DGP directs cops to closely track Maoist groups in Telangana

By Express News Service

MULUGU/KHAMMAM: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy directed police officers in Mulugu district to closely track the movements of Maoist groups.

The DGP conducted a review meeting on the law and order situation with police officers from Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts here on Monday. North Zone Inspector General Y Nagi Reddy was also present at the meeting.

This comes in the wake of the recent reports of suspected movements of Maoist groups in various parts of the State.

Mahendar Reddy instructed the officers to set up a special surveillance on Maoist activities to control extremist acts.

He emphasised on the multi-pronged strategies to be adopted to curb the movements of CPI-Maoists in the both the districts.

The meet also focused on the facilities and other necessities that can improve the efficiency of the police personnel.

He also congratulated the officers on the success of the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara at Medaram last month. The local people also supported the police and the administration, he added.

DGP visits Kothagudem district

The DGP also visited Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday and held a meeting with officials of Bhadradrikothagudem and Mahabubabad districts.

This comes after four Maoists groups had entered into Manuguru division in the district from Chattishgarh forest area a few days ago.

Greyhounds additional Director General (DG) Kothakota Srinivasa Reddy and Special Investigation Branch (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao were also present at the meeting.

The DGP told the officials to take stringent steps and action against Maoists and not allow them to stay in Manugur division.

He also said Telangana has been free from Maoist activities till now and it should be so in the future.

He instructed the officials to intensify combing operation and also deploy additional forces of greyhounds and CRPF to nab the escaped Maoists.

He also instructed the officials to keep an eye on the Telangana-Chattishgarh border and prevent Maoists from entering the State.

It is learnt that DGP expressed unhappiness over four Maoist groups escaping into Manugur forest area. He instructed the officials to nab the escaped Maoists at any cost.

Three Maoist couriers arrested

The police arrested three Maoist couriers and seized 23 detonators and two bundles of wire from their possession at Enkoor in Khammam district on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Madakam Bhima, Madakam Anda and Madakam Malla.