No coercive steps against Revanth’s brother: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Cyberabad police not to take coercive steps against A Krishna Reddy, brother of Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, and P Vijaypal Reddy who are accused in the drone camera recording case.

Justice G Sri Devi passed this order in the petitions filed by Krishna Reddy and Vijaypal Reddy, who are accused number two and four, respectively, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them and stay of all further proceedings in the case, including their arrest.

Senior counsel P Venugopal, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that both the accused have no role to play in the alleged offence, and urged for grant of stay of all further proceedings in the case.

In the same case, Congress MP Revanth Reddy had filed three petitions seeking to enlarge him on bail, to suspend the remand report and to quash the FIR, which are pending before the court, he added.

The judge directed the police authorities not to take coercive steps against the petitioners till further orders and adjourned the case.