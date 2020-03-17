STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No coercive steps against Revanth’s brother: Telangana HC

The judge directed the police authorities not to take coercive steps against the petitioners till further orders and adjourned the case.

Published: 17th March 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Cyberabad police not to take coercive steps against A Krishna Reddy, brother of Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, and P Vijaypal Reddy who are accused in the drone camera recording case.

Justice G Sri Devi passed this order in the petitions filed by Krishna Reddy and Vijaypal Reddy, who are accused number two and four, respectively, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them and stay of all further proceedings in the case, including their arrest.

Senior counsel P Venugopal, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that both the accused have no role to play in the alleged offence, and urged for grant of stay of all further proceedings in the case.

In the same case, Congress MP Revanth Reddy had filed three petitions seeking to enlarge him on bail, to suspend the remand report and to quash the FIR, which are pending before the court, he added.

The judge directed the police authorities not to take coercive steps against the petitioners till further orders and adjourned the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Telangana
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp