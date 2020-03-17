T Raja Singh tears up copy  of resolution against CAA in Telangana Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lone BJP member in the State Legislative Assembly, T Raja Singh, tore up a copy of the State government’s resolution against the CAA in the House on Monday.

He then rushed to the Speaker’s podium and raised slogans requesting the government not to spread lies against the CAA, NPR or NRC.

Participating in the debate earlier, Raja Singh said, “The CAA is not against any citizen. It will only provide citizenship to refugees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has allayed fears among people about NPR. By opposing it, the TRS government is only trying to derive political mileage”.

Addressing the newsmen at the Assembly media point later, he took a dig at the Chief Minister calling him a liar for spreading false rumours against CAA, NPR and NRC.

“No one asked KCR for his birth certificate. He has been repeating the same only to confuse the people of the State. He should know that the CAA is meant to give citizenship to people, not take it away from them,” Raja Singh said.