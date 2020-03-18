Allot Rs 3,000 crore to cleanse Musi river: Bhongir MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the permissions given to Pharma City in Mucharla as it would pollute the entire area.

The Congress MP met Modi in New Delhi on submitted and submitted a memorandum stating that the Telangana government was planning to establish Pharma City in 3,000 acres but that would contaminate water, land and air in the area. The government is trying to increase the Pharma City to 19,333 acres.

Komatireddy also asked the PM to allocate Rs 3,000 crore for the cleaning of Musi river with a water treatment plant.

On this occasion, he recalled that the Central government launched an integrated Ganga conservation mission called “Namami Gange” to stop pollution of Ganga river and in the same spirit, the project to clean up Musi river must be launched, he said.

He said Musi river is popularly known as Telangana Ganga and stated that around one lakh hectares is cultivated by the waters of Musi and around a million people depend on the river for drinking water. He said the river is linked to 10 major, 15 medium and 50 small water bodies.

Musi is contaminated by drug residues, the MP said adding that the pollution has penetrated to human lives so much so that even paddy, and vegetables consumed by millions of people in Hyderabad are full of toxic properties causing health hazards. He said that more than 40 pharmacy industries release waste with chemicals into the river and the chemicals have seeped into the groundwater not only in Hyderabad but also in the surrounding villages. He urged the PM to announce a major cleansing programme for Musi.