Amid coronavirus outbreak, Telangana policemen say they have no masks, sanitisers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department is at the forefront of spreading awareness on COVID-19 through social media campaigns, sending out advisories on precautions and effects of spreading fake news.

However, when it comes to protecting their own field staff, who are constantly interacting with the public, the police department has been lackadaisical.

Many police persons on the field claim they have not received masks or hand sanitisers so far. Some of them have bought the gear by themselves.

A senior official told Express that they have been instructed to make available masks and sanitisers at each police station, at the reception area, Station House Officer (SHO) chamber, patrol cars and Blue Colts bikes.

“The material is distributed at all police stations and vehicles and we are tracking whether the personnel are using them or not. We have also placed handwash for visitors at police stations,” he said.

However, policemen at Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda are disputing this claim.

“Except for masks for traffic personnel, no one has been provided with necessary protection. We cannot depend on our department because our safety is our responsibility,” they say.

Sensitisation among staff about measures to safeguard themselves is also not happening, they claim. But officials state that all measures are being implemented in full.