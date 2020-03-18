AP IPS officer’s plea quashed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to former Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench at Hyderabad on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by the senior IPS officer, challenging his suspension by the Andhra Pradesh government, vide GO-18, dated February 8 this year. Prima facie material is sufficient to place an officer under suspension, the bench noted.

The bench comprising chairman Justice L Narasimha Reddy and member BV Sudhakar, dismissed the plea of Venkateswara Rao, which contended that the State government had suspended him in violation of Rule 3 (1) of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.