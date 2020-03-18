Coronavirus impact: No devotees this year at Kalyanotsavam  in Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, no devotees will be allowed for the Kalyanotsavam at the Lord Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam this year, announced Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar.

The money of those who booked the tickets online for the festival will be returned, said Ajay Kumar, while speaking to the media here on Tuesday.

The Minister asked for the citizens’ cooperation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and instructed them to not throng to masjids and churches, but offer prayers at home.

The Kalyanotsavam, which will be held on April 1, will be confined to the premises of the temple, instead of the Mithila Stadium, as it happens every year.

Scores of devotees from the State and Andhra Pradesh travel to Bhadrachalam to attend the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Sita every year.

Later, at a review meeting, Ajay Kumar directed district officials to not permit any rallies and public gatherings until March 31. He asked municipal officials to ensure bookings at function halls should not be allowed.

District-level officials have to effectively coordinate with mandal-level officials in controlling the virus from spreading, the Minister said. Sanitary face masks have to be distributed to small-time traders, fruit and vegetable vendors, he added. Ajay Kumar directed the TSRTC regional manager to ensure a sanitiser is provided in each bus plying in the district.

‘Buses for festival have to be cancelled’

Special buses planned for the Kalyanotsavam on Rama Navami have to be cancelled, stated Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar.

TSRTC bus services to metro cities have to be stopped with immediate effect, added the Minister.