STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coronavirus impact: No devotees this year at Kalyanotsavam  in Bhadrachalam

The Kalyanotsavam, which will be held on April 1, will be confined to the premises of the temple, instead of the Mithila Stadium, as it happens every year.

Published: 18th March 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple

Lord Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, no devotees will be allowed for the Kalyanotsavam at the Lord Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam this year, announced Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar. 

The money of those who booked the tickets online for the festival will be returned, said Ajay Kumar, while speaking to the media here on Tuesday.

The Minister asked for the citizens’ cooperation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and instructed them to not throng to masjids and churches, but offer prayers at home. 

The Kalyanotsavam, which will be held on April 1, will be confined to the premises of the temple, instead of the Mithila Stadium, as it happens every year.

Scores of devotees from the State and Andhra Pradesh travel to Bhadrachalam to attend the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Sita every year. 

Later, at a review meeting, Ajay Kumar directed district officials to not permit any rallies and public gatherings until March 31. He asked municipal officials to ensure bookings at function halls should not be allowed. 

District-level officials have to effectively coordinate with mandal-level officials in controlling the virus from spreading, the Minister said. Sanitary face masks have to be distributed to small-time traders, fruit and vegetable vendors, he added. Ajay Kumar directed the TSRTC regional manager to ensure a sanitiser is provided in each bus plying in the district. 

‘Buses for festival have to be cancelled’

Special buses planned for the Kalyanotsavam on Rama Navami have to be cancelled, stated Transport Minister  P Ajay Kumar.

TSRTC bus services to metro cities have to be stopped with immediate effect, added the Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalyanotsavam Bhadrachalam coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Telangana coronavirus cases Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp