Crop loans sanctioned on or after April 1, 2014 eligible for waiver

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All crop loans sanctioned or renewed on or after April 1, 2014 and outstanding as on December 11, 2018 are eligible for waiver.

The agriculture department on Tuesday released detailed guidelines for crop loan waiver scheme. Finance Minister T Harish Rao has already announced in his Budget speech that in 2019-20 Budget year, crop loans up to Rs 25,000 would be waived.

For all other eligible farmers, the outstanding loan amount above Rs 25,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh will be waived off in four instalments in the subsequent years. Accordingly, the agriculture department issued guidelines on Tuesday.

The crop loan waiver amounts will be paid in cheques to the farmers.

“Crop loans are usually sanctioned for one year and rolled over at the end of the year on payment of interest. There are hardly a few fresh loans resulting in deprivation of cash inflow to farmers, thus forcing them to purchase high cost inputs on credit at a very high interest rates.

The Telangana government is convinced that unless this cycle is broken with crop loan waiver, farmers will remain trapped in perpetual indebtedness,” the order issued by agriculture secretary B Janardhan Reddy said.

The crop loan waiver scheme will cover short term production loans and crop loans against gold disbursed to farmers in the State by commercial banks, cooperative credit institutions (including urban cooperative banks) and regional rural banks.

The amount eligible for waiver will be up to `1 lakh (principal together with applicable interest) per family.

Each lending institution, shall also prepare a village-wise list of farmers who have outstanding dues as on Dec 2018 in respect of crop loans taken against gold in rural areas only.

Gold loans availed from urban and metropolitan banks as crop loans shall not be eligible for waiver.

However, loans availed from the urban/metropolitan branches, which have rural areas also as their service areas are eligible for loan waiver.