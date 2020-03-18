‘Don’t visit temples if you came from abroad’:  A Indra Karan Reddy on COVID-19 outbreak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Those who came to Hyderabad from other countries and their families must not visit any temple in the State, Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy announced on Tuesday.

This rule is applicable to all those returned from other countries, especially the seven worst-affected countries by COVID-19, in the last 28 days.

Frequent announcements from public address system will be made at all the important temples in the State requesting those who returned from other countries not to visit the temples. Banners will also be displayed at all temples on the precautionary measures to be taken.

The Endowments Minister also requested the devotees from far off places not to visit the temples. Devotees from surrounding areas of the temple were asked to visit the temples.He also asked the officials to keep the premises of the temples clean.