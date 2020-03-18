Driver flees with ATM cash over Rs 50 lakh in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A driver with the Electronic Merchant Services (EMS), a cash refilling agency in ATMs, made away with Rs 50 to Rs 80 lakh while the remaining staff were refilling cash in an ATM at Chilkalguda on Tuesday.

The police are yet to ascertain the amount stolen by him.

According to police, the EMS staff started from their cash chest from Secunderabad with around Rs 1.6 crore.

They stopped at an ATM at Chilkalguda to fill the cash.

“The driver fled the place with the vehicle while the staff were busy filling over Rs 80 lakh cash in the ATM. Later, the accused abandoned the vehicle at Tarnaka and made away with the cash,” said P Venkata Ramana, ACP, Gopalapuram.