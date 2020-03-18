Infant dies three days after delivery, parents cry foul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple filed a medico-legal case against doctors at Gandhi Hospital after they were told that the doctors had accidentally swapped the name tags of two infants and their baby had succumbed to complications post-delivery surgery.

The Chilkalguda police said, “A 24-year-old woman from Warangal had been admitted to Gandhi Hospital on March 12. The woman was told that she delivered a baby boy. However, due to health complications, the newborn was kept in intensive care. On March 15, she was informed that not only did her child succumb to health complications, but that she had delivered a baby girl. The doctors claimed that they had accidentally swapped the name tag with another infant.”