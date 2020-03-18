Kalvakuntla Kavitha files nomination papers for Legislative Council from Nizamabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former TRS MP from Nizamabad and daughter of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha filed her nomination papers at the district collectorate office in Nizamabad on Wednesday as she has been nominated by TRS to represent the party in Legislative Council from Nizamabad local bodies constituency.

The seat fell vacant after the incumbent, R Bhupathi Reddy, was disqualified following his defection to Congress from TRS.

According to reliable sources, the Chief Minister finalised her candidature for MLC seat on her birthday, March 13, as a gift for his daughter. Kavitha was accompanied by Roads and Buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and other TRS party leaders from the district.

Various party leaders, including Finance minister and Siddipet MLA, T Harish Rao, congratulated Kavitha for filing the papers. Kavitha had lost the Parliamentary elections last year from Nizamabad constituency, to the BJP's Dharmapuri Aravind.