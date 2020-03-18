STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kalvakuntla Kavitha files nomination papers for Legislative Council from Nizamabad

The seat fell vacant after the incumbent, R Bhupathi Reddy, was disqualified following his defection to Congress from TRS. 

Published: 18th March 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Kalvakuntla Kavitha files nomination papers for Legislative Council from Nizamabad local bodies constituency. (Photo| EPS)

Kalvakuntla Kavitha files nomination papers for Legislative Council from Nizamabad local bodies constituency. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former TRS MP from Nizamabad and daughter of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, Kalvakuntla Kavitha filed her nomination papers at the district collectorate office in Nizamabad on Wednesday as she has been nominated by TRS to represent the party in Legislative Council from Nizamabad local bodies constituency. 

The seat fell vacant after the incumbent, R Bhupathi Reddy, was disqualified following his defection to Congress from TRS. 

According to reliable sources, the Chief Minister finalised her candidature for MLC seat on her birthday, March 13, as a gift for his daughter. Kavitha was accompanied by Roads and Buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and other TRS party leaders from the district. 

Various party leaders, including Finance minister and Siddipet MLA, T Harish Rao, congratulated Kavitha for filing the papers.  Kavitha had lost the Parliamentary elections last year from Nizamabad constituency, to the BJP's Dharmapuri Aravind. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalvakuntla Kavitha Telangana polls
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp