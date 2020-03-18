Karne slams Bandi’s remarks against KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS on Tuesday strongly objected and condemned the statement of BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar terming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as an anti-national after the State Legislature passed a resolution opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

Government Whip and MLC Karne Prabhakar warned that the people of Telangana State will not tolerate BJP’s divisive politics and demanded that Sanjay Kumar withdraw his statements against the Chief Minister.

Addressing newsmen here on Tuesday, he said the TRS has proved to be a secular party once again by passing the resolutions against the CAA, NPR and NRC and reiterated that KCR is the brand ambassador for secularism.