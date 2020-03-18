Plaint against man for calling actress his girlfriend

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popular Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi on Tuesday approached Hyderabad cybercrime police and lodged a complaint against a man who allegedly gave interviews to YouTube channels claiming the actress was his ex-girlfriend. In a series of interviews, Sriramoju Sunishith made baseless remarks against the reputed actress, according to sources.

Infuriated over the derogatory remarks, Lavanya wrote to the Assistant Commissioner of Police KVM Prasad, requesting stringent action against Sunishith. The complaint comes after his interviews went viral on social media platforms.The police registered a case against Sunishith and the owners of the said YouTube channels.

Speaking to the media, KVM Prasad said, “We are looking into the content of these video interviews. Publishing such an interview was also an offence under Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information and Technology Act.”

In an interview, Sunishith had claimed that he dated Lavanya Tripathi and married Tamannaah. He said, “I have affairs with Lavanya and Tamannaah. I later broke up with them.”