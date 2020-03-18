STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Taramandal fire a result of safety lapses

It has come to the fore that the Taramandal commercial complex, where a major fire broke out on Monday night, had no functional fire safety equipment in place.

Published: 18th March 2020 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has come to the fore that the Taramandal commercial complex, where a major fire broke out on Monday night, had no functional fire safety equipment in place. The building, which is located next to the Secretariat Fire Station, did not comply with the rules under the National Building Code of India (NBCI).While not even a single elevator, out of three present, was functional in the 10-storey building, the complex has only one staircase and no other emergency exit.

Owing to this, over 40 persons were stranded in the building until they were rescued by the fire personnel. They were suffocated by the thick smoke that accompanied the fire. Had the fire spread to the adjacent storage godown, the result would have been devastating, points out Raju, a network engineer working in the building.

The fire safety equipment available in the building remained dysfunctional during the fire. According to NBCI norms, powers to issue a no-objection certificate and inspect the buildings which were above 15-metre high rest with the fire department.

“At first, I tried to fight the fire and tried pouring around 10 buckets of water. Later, I gave up as it was difficult to breathe. Then I rushed to the corner room of the building to breathe after opening a window,” recalled Rajashekar, who has been working in the building for over three decades. He added that a similar fire had occurred a few years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp