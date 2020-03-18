Taramandal fire a result of safety lapses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has come to the fore that the Taramandal commercial complex, where a major fire broke out on Monday night, had no functional fire safety equipment in place. The building, which is located next to the Secretariat Fire Station, did not comply with the rules under the National Building Code of India (NBCI).While not even a single elevator, out of three present, was functional in the 10-storey building, the complex has only one staircase and no other emergency exit.

Owing to this, over 40 persons were stranded in the building until they were rescued by the fire personnel. They were suffocated by the thick smoke that accompanied the fire. Had the fire spread to the adjacent storage godown, the result would have been devastating, points out Raju, a network engineer working in the building.

The fire safety equipment available in the building remained dysfunctional during the fire. According to NBCI norms, powers to issue a no-objection certificate and inspect the buildings which were above 15-metre high rest with the fire department.

“At first, I tried to fight the fire and tried pouring around 10 buckets of water. Later, I gave up as it was difficult to breathe. Then I rushed to the corner room of the building to breathe after opening a window,” recalled Rajashekar, who has been working in the building for over three decades. He added that a similar fire had occurred a few years ago.