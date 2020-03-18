Telangana seeks Rs 50 crore from Agriculture ministry for groundnut research unit 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy requested Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to release Rs 50 crore funds for setting up a groundnut research centre in the state.

In a letter to the Union Minister on Tuesday, Niranjan Reddy said that the state government had already identified necessary land for the research centre.

He said groundnut cultivation had increased manifolds in the State in Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahbubnagar districts.

He pointed out that while the national average was only 1,486 kg per hectare, groundnut yield in these districts was around 1,611 kg per hectare.

In view of this, the state needs a research centre to produce pesticide-resistant groundnut seed and produce export quality variants of groundnut seeds.

There is a huge demand for aflatoxin-free groundnut seeds as well as peanut butter in other countries, the minister said adding the research centre will be of great benefit to farmers of the state as well as groundnut farmers in the country.