Time slot darshan for devotees at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made time slot darshan mandatory for all devotees from Tuesday as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus. Normally pilgrims wait between three and five hours inside the queue complex subject to the turnout on the day. However, due to the coronavirus scare, the devotee rush plummeted to an all-time low at Tirumala.

TTD Executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said the decision to introduce time slot darshan was taken in the backdrop of growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country. With Tirumala experiencing a large gathering of pilgrims, it had been decided to strictly follow the time slot darshan and allow the pilgrims on an hourly basis without making them wait in the compartments.

icket counters at Tirumala temple nearly empty as devotee rush plummets in the temple on Tuesday

The system came into force from Tuesday and every pilgrim have to invariably take the tokens and report at the complex only at the time as mentioned on them. Devotees should carry any identification card, including Aadhaar, Voter, Driving Licence etc, along with them to get the time slot tokens for darshan.

Devotees taking part in sevas such as Visesha Puja, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam and Vasanthotsavam can henceforth postpone the day of their pilgrimage or swap to another darshan format like VIP break in case of their finalised visits, as the temple administration strongly feels that allowing large number of people stay at a common place is likely to prove hazardous.

Special counters set up

Devotees can avail time slot darshan tokens at the special counters set up at Srinivasam Complex, 1&2 TTD choultries, Galigopuram at Alipiri pedestrian route and Srivari Mettu trekking routes leading to Tirumala. Two more counters have been set up at Central Reservation Complex and the RTC bus stand

No more waiting

Devotees will no longer have to wait in the compartments at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex, but can walk directly into the queue lines for darshan at the Tirumala temple during the the time slot allotted to them