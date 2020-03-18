TS power staff unhappy with revised report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of Telangana Electricity Employees Joint Action Committee (TEEJAC), on Tuesday, staged a protest at TSSPDCL’s office in Hyderabad condemning the supplementary report issued on March 11, 2020, which flipped the final report presented by Justice Dharmadhikari’s one-man committee on the bifurcation of TS-AP power employees.

“When a report is revised only minor corrections are made. But the supplementary report approved by the SC has actually ‘reversed’ the ‘final report’ presented by the one-man panel,” said Sreenivas Reddy, secretary of Power Engineers Associations.