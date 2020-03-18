Uttam asks Centre to set up Turmeric Board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded the Centre should intervene to help turmeric farmers who are in distress. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, he said the condition of turmeric farmers in Telangana was highly distressing. He recalled that the Union Minister Rajnath Singh had given a specific assurance in the last elections thata Turmeric Board would be set up in Telangana. But nothing has happened till date, Uttam said.

“In 2018 the Union government in its agricultural export policy had declared turmeric as a focused export, but now nobody is buying the product,’’ he said. Lakhs of tonnes of turmeric crop is lying in the markets. ‘‘We demand that the Centre intervene now, set an MSP of `10,000 for the turmeric per quintal and purchase them immediately,’’ he said.