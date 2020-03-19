Chevella murder victim yet to be identified

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mystery shrouds the unidentified body of a woman found underneath a culvert at Chevella on Tuesday. The investigation officers didn’t find any missing complaint to trace the body.



Meanwhile, the autopsy report suggested that the death of the 30-35-year-old woman was due to strangulation. The unknown offenders strangulated her to death first and then disfigured her face with an intention to conceal her identity, police said.

The post-mortem examination report said that she might have been killed between 2 and 3 am on Tuesday. The investigating officers arrived at a conclusion that the victim had undergone tubectomy. A black scar on the left eye region suggested that she had suffered blows before her death.

Speaking to Express, Ch Balakrishna, Chevella inspector said, “The accused might have tried to portray the victim as a sex-worker by abandoning her nude body. Another possibility is that to avoid her family recognising her by her clothes, they might have destroyed the clothes. Special teams have been formed to solve the case,” he said. The blood and viscera samples of the woman have been sent to forensic lab. The police are trying to establish her identity using her hallmarked gold jewellery.

