Closure notice issued to Kisan Agro Feed in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) on Wednesday issued closure notices to the Kisan Agro Feed company, which manufactures animal feed, located at Kothapalli village in Yacharam mandal on the outskirts of Hyderabad city.



The decision came after the pollution regulator came to know that the company was not treating its effluents properly and was releasing partially discharged effluents into the environment, thereby causing pollution.

TSPCB also directed Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) to disconnect power supply to the company. The issue came to light after a team of TSPCB officials inspected the company’s unit in Yacharam, following directions from the National Green Tribunal, after a resident of Kothapalli approached NGT stating that the company was causing air pollution and that the villagers were troubled due to the stench raised by the company.

Allegations were also made that the company was converting cattle fat into oil and mixing it with edible oil.



Though the TSPCB officials during their inspection did not find any evidence of animal fat being used for extraction of oil and adulteration of edible oil, they found that the company was not treating its effluents properly. Also, the improperly treated water was being released and getting stagnated outside the company.