STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Closure notice issued to Kisan Agro Feed in Telangana

TSPCB also directed Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) to disconnect power supply to the company.

Published: 19th March 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice AK Mittal administered the oath of office by Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan.

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) on Wednesday issued closure notices to the Kisan Agro Feed company, which manufactures animal feed, located at Kothapalli village in Yacharam mandal on the outskirts of Hyderabad city.  

The decision came after the pollution regulator came to know that the company was not treating its effluents properly and was releasing partially discharged effluents into the environment, thereby causing pollution. 

TSPCB also directed Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) to disconnect power supply to the company. The issue came to light after a team of TSPCB officials inspected the company’s unit in Yacharam, following directions from the National Green Tribunal, after a resident of Kothapalli approached NGT stating that the company was causing air pollution and that the villagers were troubled due to the stench raised by the company. 

Allegations were also made that the company was converting cattle fat into oil and mixing it with edible oil.  
 

Though the TSPCB officials during their inspection did not find any evidence of animal fat being used for extraction of oil and adulteration of edible oil, they found that the company was not treating its effluents properly. Also, the improperly treated water was being released and getting stagnated outside the company. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Pollution Control Board
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp