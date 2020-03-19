Coronavirus: IT set stays at home, near-empty coaches on Metro in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fear of Covid-19 and its subsequent result of social distancing to prevent getting infected has affected major industries including the Railways and the Hyderabad Metro.



While 17 trains in SCR have been cancelled due to low patronage, the Metro has taken a hit in terms of commuters as its busiest line going to HiTec City has no takers.



The Hyderabad Metro’s highest footfall is witnessed in a part of Corridor 1, from Ameerpet station to Raidurg. This line is used by many software professionals travelling at peak office hours to places like Cyber Towers, Mindspace and HiTec City.



COVID 19 LIVE | Eight more test positive in Telangana, India total cases 170

However, after the first wave of panic gripped the IT sector when a Italy-returned techie developed Covid-like symptoms, most of the IT companies declared work from home for staffers. Soon after, Metro stations at Madhapur, HiTec City and Raidurg, have worn a deserted look for the past one week with a drastic fall in passengers.

However, when Express tried to contact both Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited and L&T regarding footfall numbers, officials refused to respond.



However, on Wednesday, students and hostellers living around HiTec City, Madhapur and Gachibowli were spotted with their luggage at both HiTec City and Madhapur station getting ready to leave the city.