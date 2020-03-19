Coronavirus scare: Karimnagar Collector inspects isolation wards

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As part of their precautionary measures against COVID-19, the Health Department has put around 56 persons in-home quarantine till now. These persons had allegedly returned from foreign countries.



Measures are being taken to stop the spread of the disease and Rapid Response Teams have been conducting house-to-house surveys to locate people who have returned to their native places from foreign countries, sources in the Health Department told Express.

On Wednesday, Karimnagar District Collector K Shashanka visited the proposed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and isolation ward at the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar. The Collector suggested that all facilities, including ventilators, to be kept ready.



Only duty doctors and staff should be allowed to the wards if COVID-19 patients are shifted there, he said. He also told officials to set up isolation wards at two private medical colleges.