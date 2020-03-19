STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coronavirus scare: Karimnagar Collector inspects isolation wards

On Wednesday, Karimnagar District Collector K Shashanka visited the proposed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and isolation ward at the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar.

Published: 19th March 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Collector K Shashanka and Health department officials at the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As part of their precautionary measures against COVID-19, the Health Department has put around 56 persons in-home quarantine till now. These persons had allegedly returned from foreign countries. 

Measures are being taken to stop the spread of the disease and Rapid Response Teams have been conducting house-to-house surveys to locate people who have returned to their native places from foreign countries, sources in the Health Department told Express. 

On Wednesday, Karimnagar District Collector K Shashanka visited the proposed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and isolation ward at the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar. The Collector suggested that all facilities, including ventilators, to be kept ready.

Only duty doctors and staff should be allowed to the wards if COVID-19 patients are shifted there, he said. He also told officials to set up isolation wards at two private medical colleges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus coornavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp