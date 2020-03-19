STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily wagers, homeless too bear the brunt due to coronavirus outbreak

With slowdown in economic activity due to Covid, many of them are left clueless as to where will they bring in money from.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:26 AM

Street food shops deserted look due to corona scare at Ameerpet in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Donita Jose, Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fears over outbreak of Coronavirus and preventive measures put in place to rein in its spread, has not just affected MNCs, malls or businesses in organised sector but also livelihood of countless people in the unorganised sector and as Express finds out, even the homeless. 

Many small eateries and street-side food stalls in Hyderabad have witnessed a sudden slump in their patrons, as city folks do their best to observe social distancing by cutting down on moving around in the city, including eating outside. 

While many vendors survive solely on income from their eateries, for others it is a seasonal occupation but every vendor this newspaper spoke to, reported a decline of at least 60 per cent in daily sales. A migrant lemonade seller at Mehdipatnam, Mohammed Javed said, “I come to Hyderabad this time every year to do business till the end of summer. However, the number of customers has drastically declined over past few weeks and I am in losses.” “If this continues, I will have to go back to my hometown in Bihar with empty hands,” he lamented.

Economic slowdown hits the homeless too

Another group of people that many would be surprised to know are affected is the homeless living in the GHMC shelter homes across city, who are reliant on daily wage jobs for their needs, including at function halls, helpers in parking lots at malls or in the movie industry as spot boys. 

With slowdown in economic activity due to Covid, many of them are left clueless as to where will they bring in money from. “Majority of residents of these homes work in catering sector as servers, cleaners or helpers. However, with Coronavirus preventive measures in place and restrictions on marriages and gatherings in function halls, there are not many jobs out there,” said Ramanjee, manager from GHMC shelter home for males at Begumpet.

Many homeless who relied on daily wages are running out of cash. “I was to attend four functions this week but all have been cancelled now. I would have earned around `400 for each function but now there is no hope. I do not know where to find work now”, said Shaik Moula Ali, a resident of the same home. 
A similar travesty is being faced by people who worked in parking lots at malls, which are downsizing owing to no crowds. In Yousufguda shelter home for males, many junior artists and spot boys have also been sitting at the shelter without work. 

