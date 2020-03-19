STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite resolution, NPR work in progress in Telangana



Telangana assembly. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the state government passing a resolution against CAA, NRC and NPR a few days ago, the training work for National Population Register (NPR) is still underway in the State in the absence of a specific government order to stay such work.

An official in the state government, who is in the know-how of the entire process, said in few districts, the training work has already been completed, while in some other places, it is yet to begin. While in the districts other than Hyderabad, the District Collectorate is looking after the process, and under the city limits, it is the GHMC that is conducting the training. 

The official added that training cannot be stopped until there is a specific direction from the government to do so. This development has created a sense of panic among citizens, who apart from lauding the state government for passing the resolution in the Assembly, are now asking the government to issue a stay order on NPR-related work.

The panic among citizens is due to the fact that officials are set to embark on a house enumeration process from April 1, which is a precursor to Census 2021 exercise. An activist, Kiran Vissa, said though the Census and NPR were two different exercises and were, in no way, similar, there was a need to worry.

“The Centre cleverly asked the State governments in a circular to intertwine the house enumeration exercise with the NPR. The officials have been told to take details for NPR while they collect details for house enumeration exercise,” Vissa said and urged the state government to issue a GO urging the officials to stop all NPR-related work.

Vissa, who is also a member of the Citizens Against CAA-NRC-NPR, had earlier issued a statement that said “A government Order should be issued to its officials stating that NPR data collection will not be done along with the house-listing exercise of the Census 2021. In light of the directions issued by the Central government, this matter should be dealt with unambiguously and officially”.

