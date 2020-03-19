STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entry to MLAs’ quarters may be banned due to coronavirus in Telangana

This is being implemented in Maharashtra. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, on Wednesday, issued a detailed memorandum on the precautions to be taken in view of Covid-19.

Visitors being screened with thermal scanners at a mall. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The entry of visitors to Ministers’ quarters and MLAs quarters, the Secretariat and other government offices is likely to be restricted due to Coronavirus. State officials on Wednesday discussed the guidelines issued by the Centre to all the states earlier in the day.  

There is also a proposal to stamp the left hand of passengers who have returned from foreign countries.

As per the Ministry’s advisory, thermal scanners should be installed at the entry point of all the government offices and hand sanitisers should be made available. Video conferences should be a preferable medium for all official meetings, while non-essential official travel should be minimised.

‘Need scanners, masks’ 

The Telangana Secretariat Association has urged Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to install thermal scanners near the main gates and lifts of the Secretariat. They have also sought masks and sanitisers for all employees. Importantly, the association has asked for increased cleanliness in toilets.

“If any suspected Coronavirus cases are found, special casual leave may be sanctioned for 15 days or till the recovery of the employee, as a precautionary measure,” the Association requested.

“The Chief Secretary responded positively to our demands,” Association general secretary Shaik Yousuf Miya said.

Comments

