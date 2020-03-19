Expedite ongoing development work, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has asked the GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials to expedite the ongoing developmental works in the city.



At a review meeting with officials here on Wednesday, the minister instructed the officials to prepare proposals for laying 4-lane road on either side of Musi river under East-West corridor. He also asked them to co-ordinate with other departments to shift public utilities and complete road widening works without any delay.



The meeting also decided to sanction Rs 200 crore for nala widening and for replacement of old sewerage pipelines.

He asked the officials to submit proposals for laying Vacuum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) road and speed up land acquisition process on the 20 stretches meant for road widening and to post a special officer for this purpose.



The water board officials were directed to repair water leakages if necessary and replace them new pipes. KTR also told them to ensure that there is no shortage of water supply in summer.