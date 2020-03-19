STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Healthcare workers need to be tested for coronavirus in Telangana

Guidelines for dead body management, infection prevention and control measures, handling of the body and environmental disinfection were also released by the Centre.

Authorities shifting coronavirus suspected persons to Gandhi Hospital from Karimnagar.

Authorities shifting coronavirus suspected persons to Gandhi Hospital from Karimnagar. (Photo | EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No healthcare worker in the State has been tested for Covid-19, even as the WHO declared them one of the most high-risk labour groups susceptible of contracting the virus. The Telangana government claim they are not tested as they asymptomatic. 

The Centre has directed the states to test healthcare workers managing respiratory distress/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases for Covid-19 if they are symptomatic.

COVID 19 LIVE | Eight more test positive in Telangana, India total cases 170

The guidelines by the Centre directs all asymptomatic people who have undertaken international travel and/or are in contact of a laboratory-tested positive case should stay in home quarantine for 14 days. They should be tested only if they become symptomatic (fever, breathing trouble etc). If the test result is positive, then they should be isolated and treated according to protocol. 

Private lab testing

Health minister Eatala Rajender said that till now, no private laboratories in the state will test for Covid-19. However, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has laid out guidelines for private testing centres. Laboratory tests should be only offered when prescribed by a qualified physician.

