Rs 1,210 crore released for loan waiver in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government released Rs 1,210 crore for crop loan waiver of up to Rs 25,000 per farmer. Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy issued orders to this effect on Wednesday. The amount would be met in the 2019-20 Budgetary allocations.

It may be recalled that Finance Minister T Harish Rao, in his Budget speech, had said there were 5,83,916 farmers in the State with outstanding loans of up to Rs 25,000 and the government would waive them at one go.



As against the requirement of Rs 1,198 crore, the government released Rs 1,210 crore on Wednesday. The loans that are above Rs 25,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh would be waived in four yearly instalments.