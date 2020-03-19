STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court grants conditional bail to Revanth 

In a relief to Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted him conditional bail in the drone camera case.

Published: 19th March 2020 09:29 AM

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted him conditional bail in the drone camera case. The court directed the MP to execute a personal bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties and that he should not interfere in the investigation in the ongoing case. As for his plea to quash the FIR in the case, the court asked the Cyberabad police to file a counter-affidavit and submit the status report of the investigation in four weeks.

With regard to the plea seeking suspension of the remand order passed by the lower court on March 5 this year, the court said the remand order becomes infructuous due to grant of bail to the petitioner. Justice K Lakshman passed this order in three petitions filed by Revanth Reddy, the main accused in the case, seeking bail and dismissal of the FIR.

Supreme Court senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the Congress MP, told the court as the Parliament session was on, the presence of the MP was compulsory to represent the grievances of people from his constituency.

As the investigation has been completed and that all the offences have been bailable ones, the petitioner may be granted bail, he argued. On the other hand, State public prosecutor C Pratap Reddy said the investigation was in progress. After hearing both sides, the judge granted conditional bail to Revanth Reddy.

Tension prevails outside Cherlapally prison

Tension prevailed outside Cherlapally prison on Wednesday when Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir along with a Supreme Court advocate was stopped from meeting A Revanth Reddy during Mulaqat, soon after the latter was granted bail in the drone camera case.

The leader had a heated argument with the police for stopping him from meeting the Bhongir MP. The plan was to take Revanth Reddy directly to Gandhi Bhavan from prison. However, the police took the MP to his residence

