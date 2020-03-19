Telangana State Human Rights Commission downsizes meetings with public
Published: 19th March 2020 11:04 AM | Last Updated: 19th March 2020 11:04 AM
HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission will now be adjourning all regular matters for hearing and will take up urgent matters on a bi-weekly manner from March 19. These decisions were taken in light of the Covid-19 outbreak and in a bid to control crowds coming in.
Officials have also maintained that there will be no court hearings and all cases will be taken up in person on a priority basis.
People can call the SHRC helpline 040-24601572 during working hours to ascertain the status of their case.