Three suspected of Covid-19 in Warangal; shifted to isolation wards

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Health official at MGM Hospital in Warangal city identified three people who showed symptoms of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The persons were shifted to the isolation ward of the MGM Hospital and their samples were sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.



According to sources, one of the patients had arrived at MGM on Wednesday with Covid-19 symptoms.



He had recently returned home from Delhi and was suffering from cough and cold. Doctors suspected he was suffering from the virus and shifted him to the isolation ward and started treatment.



Meanwhile, the other two patients, who had also arrived at the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms, were placed in the hospital’s isolation ward for treatment.



MGM superintendent B Srinivas Rao said the conditions of the three patients are stable and the hospital is alert and ready to take action.