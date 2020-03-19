STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three suspected of Covid-19 in Warangal; shifted to isolation wards

Health official at MGM Hospital in Warangal city identified three people who showed symptoms of Covid-19 on Wednesday. 

Published: 19th March 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus| A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)

A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Health official at MGM Hospital in Warangal city identified three people who showed symptoms of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The persons were shifted to the isolation ward of the MGM Hospital and their samples were sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to sources, one of the patients had arrived at MGM on Wednesday with Covid-19 symptoms. 

COVID 19 LIVE | Eight more test positive in Telangana, India total cases 170

He had recently returned home from Delhi and was suffering from cough and cold. Doctors suspected he was suffering from the virus and shifted him to the isolation ward and started treatment. 

Meanwhile, the other two patients, who had also arrived at the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms, were placed in the hospital’s isolation ward for treatment.

MGM superintendent B Srinivas Rao said the conditions of the three patients are stable and the hospital is alert and ready to take action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus in India COVID 19 coronavirus death toll
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp