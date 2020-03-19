STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TSSPDCL office may be shifted out of Mint compound this week

As of now there is no clarity where the office would be shifted, with the TSSPDCL office in Erragadda being one of the offices in contention for the same.

Published: 19th March 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

The 100-year-old stone building, which is part of the Hyderabad Mint, is set to be demolished by the Telangana state government. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The employees of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) are set to vacate their offices at the Mint Compound by the end of this week, as the State government readies itself to take over the building for construction of new Secretariat complex. 

An official from the TSSPDCL’s SE operation south circle, which is housed on the 2.5-acre Mint Compound, adjacent to the present Secretariat complex, told Express that they were informed by their chairman a few days ago to vacate the premises.

“We have already started the process, and we have to do it by the end of this week,” he said. 

As of now there is no clarity where the office would be shifted, with the TSSPDCL office in Erragadda being one of the offices in contention for the same.

“There has always been a question mark on this building since the Secretariat was vacated,” he said adding that he was not aware whether the building would be demolished.

When asked if there were any government orders asking them to vacate the premises, the official said there were none, and that the orders were given orally. However, officials said that the government is dealing only with the with the top brass.  

Constructed over a hundred  years ago, the building was known as the Osmania Technical College. However, after the Osmania Technical College was shifted, and in 1940s, the building was taken over by the electricity board of Andhra Pradesh. A senior official from the power sector, said structurally the building was strong. “The government should make adaptive reuse of the structure and various other offices located on the premises,” he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp