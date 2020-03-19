Unemployment-driven suicides dip in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suicides due to unemployment are declining in Telangana since 2014, while it is on the rise in Gujarat, said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai at Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



The number of suicides increased from 211 in 2014 to 318 in 2018 in Gujarat, whereas suicides due to unemployment reduced to 40 in 2018 from 201 in 2014 in Telangana.

On the occasion, the Union Minister said one of the priorities of the government was to generate employment along with improving employability.



“The government has taken various steps to generate employment like fast-tracking various projects involving substantial investment and increasing public expenditure on schemes such as Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Deendyal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM),” Nityanand Rai said.

The government has implemented the National Career Service (NCS) project, which comprises a digital portal that provides a nation-wide platform for job-seekers and employers and has a repository of career content for job-seekers, the Minister added.