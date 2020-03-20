‘Accused in Chevella murder cautious in not leaving victim’s clothes’

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police, who are investigating the murder of an unidentified woman at Chevella, suspect that the accused may have taken precaution in not leaving the victim’s clothes at the crime spot as the accused in the gang rape of the veterinarian at Shadnagar were identified by her clothes.

Though the accused have crushed her face with a boulder, they have not left it there lest the police track them. The only clue with the police now is the victim’s gold jewellery and they suspect that she might have been from the northern part of India. They also suspect that extramarital affair might have been the motive behind the murder.

The investigators told Express that in addition to verifying the missing cases registered across Telangana, they are also trying to find clues in the neighbouring Karnataka. While the technical teams are going through CCTV footages, the police feel that they might not get enough leads as the incident is suspected to have taken place at night. They are now looking for HD cameras in the areas in and around Chevella.

It may be recalled that after the veterinarian’s charred body was found underneath a culvert at Shadnagar in November 2019, the police alerted all the police stations for missing cases. Her family, who had already lodged a missing complaint at Shamshabad, had identified her by her clothes and a pendant around her neck.