STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh cancels 20 bus services to Hyderabad

This apart, 10 air-conditioned buses travelling on the interstate routes to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad were also cancelled.

Published: 20th March 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy 
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying efforts to reduce the spread of Coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Krishna region, has cancelled 20 bus services to Hyderabad from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) due to low patronage on Thursday, according to APSRTC, Krishna, Regional Manager G Nagendra Prasad. 

This apart, 10 air-conditioned buses travelling on the interstate routes to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad were also cancelled in the Kadapa zone comprising Kurnool and Anantapur districts due to low occupancy. 

“Currently, we are operating the regular bus services to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and have suspended the special services. Passengers, who have reserved their tickets till March 20, can travel to their destinations and suspended services will be resumed, if required,’’ Prasad said.

Asked whether the APSRTC will stop bus services altogether to Karnataka and Telangana following a rise in COVID-19 suspect cases, the regional manager said, “We have not received any official orders over suspension of interstate services.

All the buses in the region are being disinfected on a daily basis. The crew is advised to wear masks when the buses are crowded.” Medical teams have been deployed at PNBS to screen passengers entering the premises, he added. The PNBS witnessed a nominal rush of mainly students on Thursday morning following the State government announcement to close down educational institutions up to March 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp