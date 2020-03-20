COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh cancels 20 bus services to Hyderabad

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying efforts to reduce the spread of Coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Krishna region, has cancelled 20 bus services to Hyderabad from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) due to low patronage on Thursday, according to APSRTC, Krishna, Regional Manager G Nagendra Prasad.

This apart, 10 air-conditioned buses travelling on the interstate routes to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad were also cancelled in the Kadapa zone comprising Kurnool and Anantapur districts due to low occupancy.

“Currently, we are operating the regular bus services to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and have suspended the special services. Passengers, who have reserved their tickets till March 20, can travel to their destinations and suspended services will be resumed, if required,’’ Prasad said.

Asked whether the APSRTC will stop bus services altogether to Karnataka and Telangana following a rise in COVID-19 suspect cases, the regional manager said, “We have not received any official orders over suspension of interstate services.

All the buses in the region are being disinfected on a daily basis. The crew is advised to wear masks when the buses are crowded.” Medical teams have been deployed at PNBS to screen passengers entering the premises, he added. The PNBS witnessed a nominal rush of mainly students on Thursday morning following the State government announcement to close down educational institutions up to March 31.