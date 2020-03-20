Telangana police intensify combing ops, vehicle checks

By Express News Service

MULGU/BHUPALPALLY/MAHABUBABAD: Days after police in the agency areas of Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Mahabubabd districts received intel about the purported entry of Maoists into the State from Chhattisgarh, they have intensified vehicle checking, cordon and search and combing operations in the bordering villages. The police are also interacting with tribals living in these areas and showing them photographs of suspected Maoists for clues.

The police recently claimed that they had received information about the entry of armed squads of the Maoist party into Telangana. They are worried the Maoists would resort to violence. In the recent past, the Maoists had issued letters threatening public representatives and real estate businessmen.

DGP M Mahender Reddy had recently toured the districts, instructing the police officials to keep vigil on the movements of the banned outfit. The police should continue combing operations, vehicle checks, nakabandi, and cordon and search operations in the forests, he said, stressing on the importance of gathering information on the banned outfit. “Everyone should be informed of how the Maoists operate,” said Reddy.Speaking to Express, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) K Suresh Kumar said, “We urge the public to keep the police informed about any suspicious movement.”