Covid-19: Cops track down 24 foreigners in Hyderabad, arrange for health check-ups

HYDERABAD: Amid the coronavirus scare in the city, citizens of various Asian countries including Indonesia, Malaysia and Iran were traced by city police and municipal authorities on Friday and handed over to health officials for conducting checkups.

On Friday, Ramgopalpet police station officials were tipped off regarding eight Iranian nationals who were at the Nallagutta mosque. The group comprising of four men and women, aged between 25-48 years came from Khusran in Iran on February 24, said the police.

According to the police, they came to Hyderabad on February 29 and stayed at the Badi Masjid in Mallepally. They shifted to the mosque in Nallagutta on March 18. "Upon coming to know of the matter, I immediately informed district surveillance officer COVID team of Hyderabad district for taking necessary action for their quarantine," a police official said.

On the same day, Saifabad police traced eight Malaysian nationals to the Jama Masjid in Khairatabad. A city police official said that the group comprises of four men and women. While the men were staying in the mosque since March 12, the women were taking shelter in the neighbourhood.

Although the initial plan was to shift them to Fever Hospital, the ambulance did not arrive at the scene for at least four hours. During the evening, doctors arrived to check their health at the spot, the police official added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, eight Indonesian nationals were taken to the isolation ward of the Fever Hospital late on Thursday evening.

The Indonesians are part of a group of people from the country who visited India, including Karimnagar in Telangana. They were in Hyderabad for a religious meeting and were residing at the Badi Masjid in Mallepally.

Saleem Ahmed, general secretary of Badi Masjid in Mallepally, said, "They were lodged in Badi Masjid for the last 3-4 days."

He added, "People are spreading rumours that they have already been tested positive for coronavirus. This is not true. These rumours are ruining the reputation of our neighbourhood and locality. I appeal to CP Anjani Kumar to take action against this."

The fear and panic about this development exists among locals because recently it came to light that eight of the around 12 Indonesians living in a mosque at Karimnagar tested positive for coronavirus, following which the district witnessed a curfew-like situation on Thursday as government machinery undertook measures to trace people who came in contact with the Indonesians in order to initiate further action.