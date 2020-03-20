Driver who fled with ATM cash held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The driver of an agency that dispenses cash for ATMs, who fled with around Rs 90 lakh and the vehicle, was arrested by Hyderabad police on Thursday. The stolen cash was recovered from his possession. According to the police, D Prakash (35), a resident of Nagole, was working as a driver with a cash dispensing agency and was engaged in transporting cash from banks and refilling ATMs.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said Prakash, along with a gunman and two custodians, was assigned the task of transporting cash from the State Bank of India to different ATMs on Monday. They collected Rs 1.60 crore from SBI main branch in Koti and came to the SBI ATMs in Chilkalguda in the afternoon.

The gunman and custodian took out Rs 68 lakh to refill the ATM. While they were refilling, Prakash fled with the vehicle containing Rs 92 lakh, he said.

