Telangana HC moved against sale of industrial lands in Uppal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A PIL was filed in Telangana High Court challenging the sale of industrial lands for the benefit of realtors — by purportedly deceiving employees and closing industries in a fraudulent manner. It pointed out that the subject land parcels at the industrial area in Uppal, located on Warangal highway, were acquired from local farmers under the Land Acquisition Act for establishment of industries.

Petitioner K Venkat Reddy, a resident of Uppal, submitted that several unemployed youth in the area were not getting jobs due to alleged illegal conversion of industrial lands into non-industrial ones. He alleged collusion between the authorities of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and private companies in getting permissions for the construction of high-rise towers in the subject land.

He urged the court to cancel the permissions. State Principal Secretary to Industries and Commerce, Managing Director of TSIIC, Director General of Disaster Management and Fire Services and others have been named as respondents.